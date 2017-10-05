dannygregory Video Artist profiles, Inspiration, SketchBook Club

Sketchbook Club: Felix Scheinberger

I took a short break from new episodes of the Sketchbook Club, but I was reinspired by this week’s author. I spent much of the summer forging Felix Scheinberger’s sketches on my iPad as I waited for the release of his newest book, Dare to Sketch, which finally(!) came out a few weeks ago.

(Warning: one of the book shown contains a bit of nudity and bondage)

In this episode, I consider the following books by Felix :