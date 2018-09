His is better. But I drew mine last summer.

Cutting is a messy business. Working on 5-camera edit for new klass.

Fountain head.

Lunch at our house last weekend.

Filming Jennifer Orkin Lewis for an upcoming klass on water coloring.

At the Marlene Dumas show in Chelsea.

Just signed the contract for my next book! Now I need to write it....

Join for our first every Konvention dedicated to sketching, painting and having fun! Go to sketchkon.com to learn more and sign up. π™‡π™žπ™’π™žπ™©π™šπ™™ 𝙣π™ͺπ™’π™—π™šπ™§ 𝙀𝙛 π™©π™žπ™˜π™ π™šπ™©π™¨ π™–π™«π™–π™žπ™‘π™–π™—π™‘π™š. @mikelowerystudio @austinkleon @koosjekoene @vanessabrantleynewton @melreim @prashola @rozstendahl @upperhandart @verolawlor @lapinbarcelona @jillbadonsky @stefan_bucher @aheavysoul @janelafazio @noeccusesart4recovery @gigichen.art @sketchbookskool #sketchkon2018

Our new kourse, The Whimsical Sketchbook. Sign up today: https://goo.gl/Ry8BzK

You’ll have to speak to my manager.

A LAMY pen store just opened down the street. Had to get a new fountain pen. #lamysafari