How to suck.

As a surprise, I signed up for ballroom dancing lessons with Jenny. I had rosy visions of twirling her around the floor while brilliantined men in dinner jackets played peppy tunes on from the bandstand.
Alas, after two or three sessions, it was obvious that I suck. While my wife is graceful and athletic as a prima ballerina, I clearly and congenitally have no innate sense of rhythm, no ability to remember steps, no actual understanding of music at all. Despite her brave smile, I finally acknowledged I’d have to buy Jenny steel-capped pumps or hang up my dancing shoes.
What if you try doing something and find you’re not very good at it. What are the consequences?
First, the cons.
You get frustrated. Ashamed. Humiliated. Then start beating yourself up for wasting everyone’s time trying to do this. One failure metastasizes into a blanket condemnation of your ability to do anything at all, ever. You’re a blundering old idiot with two left feet, non-opposable thumbs, jackass ears, and a tail.
Now, what if you could turn your abject failure into something a little more useful. Consider your venture into new territory as a brave quest to discover your personal limits. Failure is a great way to grow your self-awareness and see what you’re made of. It also helps you shed fantasies you might have about yourself as a great golfer or balalaika player or Texas Two-stepper. To dwell firmly in reality, however embarrassing.
Even more productively, failure is an opportunity to explore other ways to improve yourself, rather than give up. Start by looking for inspiration from those who have failed before they succeeded. Then, ask for guidance in overcoming your hurdles. It’s a great way to make friends and learn from others with similar ambitions who are just a few steps ahead.
Take true stock of yourself. Maybe you’re giving up too easily. Get some grit, suck it up, and push yourself a little harder. Success might be just around the bend. Or perhaps you need to alter your ambitions. Maybe the jitterbug isn’t for you — but you were born to hustle.
Keep pushing yourself to try and to learn new things, no matter how they turn out. You’ll find yourself growing stronger, more capable, more resilient and courageous.
Failure is an option. Especially if you succeed at it.
I might, in your circumstance, consider dancing lessons to be cross-training. Next time you give it a whirl why not imagine that you have paint brushes or great big calligraphy brushes attached to your dancing shoes. Or next time you paint or draw imagine yourself dancing across the paper…
Life is so sweet when we dive into the unknown isn’t it?
I think I read this in a SBS thread:
“Failure isn’t the opposite of Success; Failure is part of Success.”
Years ago I wanted to learn to juggle. Just three coloured balls, nothing fancy. I wasn’t aiming to go out in the streets entertaining the crowds all summer. I just wanted to learn how to juggle, well, cos. I bought a tube of three smallish juggling balls from the toy store for a couple of pounds, and – no YouTube How-to’s back in those days – I threw one up in the air with one hand, and caught it with the other. OK, Good. It’s a start. I threw one up from each hand, and tried to catch with the opposite hand. Hmm. Nope. I practiced and practiced. I spent hours running after stray balls, collecting them up, and trying again. Hit by a stroke of genius, I moved the whole operation to my tiny 4ft by 5ft entrance porch. Ha ha! Less running after balls that escaped! I kept trying and trying until suddenly, I did it. I could juggle! I COULD juggle. 12 hours earlier I couldn’t. For the best part of 12 hours of trying I couldn’t – and yeah, I did try pretty much continuously; and now I could. What it taught me was that sometimes even those things that we’re absolutely certain that, dammit, we just can’t do… suddenly can turn into something we can. Now I’ve long forgotten the juggling skill, and would need to begin again back in the porch, but the real lesson that I learned was that the instinct to say, “I can’t do that.” sometimes needs to be ignored, even when all the evidence seems to back it up. And that’s a lesson I’ll never forget.
Always good to read your posts Danny. Don’t forget you have a big heart and that it has rhythm.So how is drawing like ballroom dancing? I bet you it is a lot like ballroom dancing; if you have an imagination and boy do I know you have one of those. Now if I can just remember that for myself.
Danny, thanks for flipping that tired expression. On a side note, I recently found a movie called “Puzzle” at the library. A woman finds she has a talent for putting puzzles together, takes the train, then a cab, then walks through Washington Square to find a puzzle shop. Inside people are sitting at tables working puzzles. Does such a thing exist?!?
