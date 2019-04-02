How to judge your work

When peacocks are hatched, they are ugly grey balls of fluff. When you snap a Polaroid, it is grey, then murky, washed out. When a baker puts a cake in the oven, it is runny, mealy, and inedible. A great burgundy goes into the bottle as grape juice. When a marathoner crosses the finish line, her body is depleted, her heart is erratic, her brain is mush. When you are clinging to the side of a mountain, your face pressed against the granite — you can’t see its shape against the sky, its majesty.
Judgement require distance and perspective. The drama of the creative process takes a while to unwind and calm down. All that adrenaline needs to be flushed from the system. The paint takes time to dry and reach its true hue. All your many decisions need to settle into each other, to lose the emotion of the struggle.
So often, I read a years-old essay and am surprised by it. It is funny, it is wise, and most surprisingly, I wrote it. But when I did, I thought it was crap. I flip back through a long-closed sketchbook and am reminded of what it was like to draw it; I see my decisions of the moment with clarity and respect. The wonkiness is no longer a source of anxiety; I recognize it as emotion, as style, as the deliberate choice of a part of me that was operating from a great depth.
The time to judge your work is after the clang of battle has died down, the dust of hooves has settled. Only then can you see what you have done. And if it is good.
And what does good mean? It begins with remembering why you started the journey. What was your goal, your inspiration, the problem you wanted to solve? Was it to capture the light on the wall, the feeling in his eyes, the memory of home? In the process, you may have forgotten that objective. Go back to it now and look again.
Or perhaps that spark was just the beginning. You may have gone far afield since then, discovered things you never knew could be, hastily stuffed revelations into your pockets and hurried on down the road. Now is the time to unpack and go back over those discoveries and lessons to see where they led you.
Begin your assessment with a prayer of thanks. Every creative journey has its rewards. It’s never wasted time. Put your disappointments aside and look for your bounty.
And remember to be gentle as you would with that baby peachick, its feathers still wet and grey, still feeble and needing your protection so that with time and handfuls of corn it may yet grow into its glory.
10 thoughts on “How to judge your work”
Such well-written, valuable advice. Thanks Danny!
You were born to be a guru Mr Gregory!There’s so much wisdom and truth in this blogpost. Sometimes I look back and realise that certain pieces of work are much worse than I thought they were at the time (ha!) but mostly when I look I realise that they were much better than I thought. And always they remind me of my creative journey, of where I’ve come from and where I’m going, of the lessons I’ve learned and the progress I’ve made and, most importantly, of the teachers I’ve had, including you. And always, I’m grateful.
Such wise words that deserve to be well taken into account. Thanks so much, Danny
Thank you Danny for your beautiful words. What you wrote is so true. It is easy to condemn and judge too quickly without giving time and distance. Imagine if that peacock, knowing it would be ugly at the initial stage, persuaded itself at that moment that this ugly experience would be forever-it probably would never have hatched. Ideas and drawings never materialize because our minds and thoughts (perhaps emotions) interfere and judge way too quickly squashing the potential hidden beauty that needs to be materialized with time. Beginning with an assessment with a prayer of gratitude is a beautiful reminder to look at ourselves and our creative process as something that is becoming and evolving. It is not the final destination that is beautiful but our journey where we experience struggles and frustrations (tears), growth and fruition that is the important thing. My gratitude extends to you Danny for your words of truth. Thank you
If only we could remember Danny. I appreciate your efforts most of the time. I don’t when I lose sight of what I am after. The artwork, I like the artwork also.
So beautifully expressed. Thank you. Do not edit as you work. I repeat this a lot so it is becoming habit, otherwise you lose the flow.
Thanks, Danny! Great reminders! So easy to snap judgement even before the paint is dry! I always date my work….My old brain tends to forget when I did the sketchbook and by dating it I can see progress. As always you give us food for thought!
I want to print this out and hang it on my studio wall, so I can remind myself of how true your words ring. -you have such great insight, pointing out what we should know, but somehow we forget. Thank you,Danny, for taking the time to put these thoughts out there. Very helpful.
Excellent advice, Danny. Every few months I go through my photo archives looking for lost treasures. There is rarely a search where I don’t find one, or several. Nothing changes the raw file as it sits on a disk drive – it’s my perspective that changes.
Hi. I stumbled upon this post today-what a wonderful happy surprise! Thank you.
