I’ve been in Greenville, SC for about 36 hours and it took a bit of doing to get here so far but I like it. I’ve had catfish and grits but no peanuts, boiled, roasted or microwaved.

I gave my first speech yesterday morning and signed a load of Shut Your Monkey books and in half an hour I’ll do another talk and see if I can get these designers drawing. The weather has taken a turn for the springular and Main Street is full of stuff to draw and benches to sit on to do it.