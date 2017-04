I will be leading a workshop at the amazing Workhouse Arts Center in Lufton, VA this weekend.

I’ll also be giving a talk that’s open to the public on Saturday night, April 8 (Patti’s birthday!) at 6 PM. I’ll be showing hundreds of drawings, sharing stories, and signing books — and I’d love to see you there.

Here are the details about the event. It’s in Building W-16, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079