Introducing Sketch Book Club

New thing: Each week I’ll be conducting (?) a little chat on Facebook Live to share a book or two that have inspired my own sketchbooking. Here’s the first one.
The next one will be next Wednesday at 5 PM EST on the Sketchbook Skool News page.
Can’t be there? We’ll upload a recording.
Hate Facebook? Come back here to watch it..
Hate my blog? Watch it on the the SBS Blog.
That’s enough options. Watch the video.
This week’s books
By Hannah Hinchman:
• A LIFE IN HAND: Creating the Illuminated Journal Paperback:
• A Trail Through Leaves: The Journal as a Path to Place
• Little Things in a Big Country: An Artist and Her Dog on the Rocky Mountain Front
By me:
• An Illustrated Journey: Inspiration From the Private Art Journals of Traveling Artists, Illustrators and Designers