Introducing Sketch Book Club

New thing: Each week I’ll be conducting (?) a little chat on Facebook Live to share a book or two that have inspired my own sketchbooking. Here’s the first one.

The next one will be next Wednesday at 5 PM EST on the Sketchbook Skool News page.

Can’t be there? We’ll upload a recording.

Hate Facebook? Come back here to watch it..

Hate my blog? Watch it on the the SBS Blog.

That’s enough options. Watch the video.

This week’s books

By Hannah Hinchman:

• A LIFE IN HAND: Creating the Illuminated Journal Paperback:

• A Trail Through Leaves: The Journal as a Path to Place

• Little Things in a Big Country: An Artist and Her Dog on the Rocky Mountain Front

By me:

• An Illustrated Journey: Inspiration From the Private Art Journals of Traveling Artists, Illustrators and Designers