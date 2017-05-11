SketchBook Club: David Gentleman

This has been a rough week. I was confined to bed by a brutal cold but had to rise from it to take my dogs to the vet for teeth cleaning which led to Poor Tim having ten teeth pulled. So now we are all lying about in our baskets feeling sorry for each other and ourselves.

Despite all this infirmity, I hosted this week’s meeting of the Sketchbook Club to discuss the work of David Gentleman, an amazing British artist, little known on this side of the pond but a treasure at home.

I have learned a great deal from the many Gentleman books in my library. His design, his technique, his wit and insight are impossible for me to fully emulate but it’s nice to have a distant gleaming point on the horizon to aim for.

If you’d like to add any of these books to your own shelves, these are the ones I discuss with links to where you can them. All by David Gentleman:

Alas, David Gentleman doesn’t teach at Sketchbook Skool, but this is what it might be like if he did: