Sketchbook Club: Obsessions

I have’ em. Maybe you do too. Things you explore, collect, draw, in obsessive ways. This week on the Club, I look at a handful of artists who focus on one subject or approach and really dig deep.

As a result, they discover worlds within worlds. Their art turns out to be less about their subject than about something else — themselves, their way of seeing.

I find it obsessively fascinating. I hope you will too.

This week’s artists and books (click for more info):