At last! My new book.

Posted on by dannygregory

I am so relieved that my new book, How To Draw Without Talent, is finally printed. What a travail!

Just as we were finishing the book, as you may know, my original publisher filed for bankruptcy. The good news is they were later acquired by Penguin Random House and eventually the book got back on track.  I received my first copies yesterday and you can get yours in just a few weeks (official pub date: Nov. 26th).

I sat down to read it this morning with my first cuppa, just to see what it would be like to pick it up as a first time reader, and I  must stay, I really like it. It looks fantastic, full of color and energy and zillions of drawings, and I do hope you’ll like it too.

10 thoughts on “At last! My new book.”

  2. I have had my copy on Amazon pre-order for quite a while now. Needless to say receiving my copy the end of November, sounds just like an early Christmas present to myself. Thanks, Danny.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.