At last! My new book.

When I was a kid, my mum would always make us change the channel if they talked about cancer on TV. My first mother in law, Phyl, coughed out her last six months on a hospital bed in the living room. Thanks to my hypochondria, I've endured countless false alarms when a pain persisted, a mole looked irregular, blood spotted my toothbrush. Then, last spring, the doctor actually found something and my dread became real. It's been 489 days since I first heard the news. 315 days since a robot and some surgeons made a half dozen incisions in my tummy and took out my prostate. There have been days among those 489 that I haven't thought about it. Not many, and, as we approached my latest checkup, fewer. My wife suffered with the not knowing even more than I did. I've downplayed the whole thing. I've kept the news and my feelings mainly to myself. I've changed the channel. I had my most recent checkup on Thursday and Dr. Tewari finally said what we have been waiting to hear from him for the last 489 days: "You are fine. 100%. Nothing to worry about. Get on with your life." I know I've had it comparatively easy. I have several friends who weren't so lucky. We went to a wake just a few months ago, celebrating a life that should never have been snuffed out so short. I know my wife was thinking about me as we raised many glasses to his memory. Now we can breathe. But my feelings are complicated. I am relieved. I am fortunate. But I am also mortal. How many days are left? Should I be living them differently? What next? I could have died, I guess. I didn't. But one day I will.