Sketchbook Club #2: d.price

We convened another meeting of the Club to discuss the work of one Dan Price of Joseph, OR. He was one of my earliest and greatest mentors.

Some notes:

Moonlight Chronicle back issues: http://www.moonlightchronicles.com/issues.html

I see that on this site Dan said he doesn’t have back issues in print anymore but will be making e-versions of them. If you email him and bug him, maybe he’ll pull some out of the attic. It’s worth a shot. Otherwise, you’ll have to make do with his books — which are pretty awesome too.

Books:

Moonlight Chronicles: http://amzn.to/2oXK9mU

How to Make a Journal of Your Life: http://amzn.to/2oXFstp

Radical Simplicity: http://amzn.to/2qhFZdj

Learn about his simple life in this film about d.price: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdLAM-wChxY