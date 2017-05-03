This n that

My cup runneth over these days. I want to update you on all of my doings and share some wonderful stuff made by others that are making me happy on this lovely spring day.

This book is apparently now in German (awaiting my copy but someone bought this in Berlin and sent me the picture):

This book is apparently now in Russian (awaiting my copy but saw this on Instagram. Also awaiting the Spanish and Turkish ones) :

This book is fantastic, the best primer on art appreciation ever:

This book is just gorgeous:

This is apparently just a coincidence:

This will give you permission to make stuff:

This is one of the most innovative things I’ve seen in a while:

This is one of a dozen or so videos I am making for TED X Basel.

And the Sketchbook Club meets again here today at 5 PM EST:

We are in the middle of a wonderful new kourse at Sketchbook Skool and busy producing a half-dozen more to come later this year.

Tomorrow, Tommy Kane and I will be releasing a brand-new Sketchbook Film, our first in years. Stay tuned for that. And more….