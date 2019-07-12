Another interview! Posted on July 12, 2019July 11, 2019 by dannygregory I’m on the new episode of the Inspiration Place podcast. Share this:FacebookEmailLinkedInTwitterTumblrMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
1 thought on “Another interview!”
Listened to this interview while doing my daily browsing (which was a mistake cause you mentioned a few things that I wanted to write down and had to stop). I find that you always place nuggets of wisdom, or information that I find most helpful. Is that on purpose? I do want to know if you still do the 10 ideas a day practice. I also noted MIriam Schulman’s “being too busy is the biggest lie.” By the way I completely understand why you think you left advertising, however I think you have reached the level of sublime in that area. Expert level. Thank you Danny. Looking forward to the webinar this morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person