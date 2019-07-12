1 thought on “Another interview!”

  1. Listened to this interview while doing my daily browsing (which was a mistake cause you mentioned a few things that I wanted to write down and had to stop). I find that you always place nuggets of wisdom, or information that I find most helpful. Is that on purpose? I do want to know if you still do the 10 ideas a day practice. I also noted MIriam Schulman’s “being too busy is the biggest lie.” By the way I completely understand why you think you left advertising, however I think you have reached the level of sublime in that area. Expert level. Thank you Danny. Looking forward to the webinar this morning.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.